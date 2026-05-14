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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Royals On May 14

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .228 BA, .363 OBP and .537 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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