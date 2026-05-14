Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Royals On May 14

Murakami is hitting for a .228 BA, .363 OBP and .537 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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