Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Royals On May 13

Murakami is hitting for a .228 BA, .362 OBP and .545 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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