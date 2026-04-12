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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 12

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .167 BA, .317 OBP and .417 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored nine runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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