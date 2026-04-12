Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 12

Murakami is hitting for a .167 BA, .317 OBP and .417 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored nine runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.

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