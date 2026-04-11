Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Royals On April 11
Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Murakami is hitting for a .178 BA, .321 OBP and .444 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.
The Royals will send Michael Wacha (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.