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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 13

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .368 OBP and .533 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 61 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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