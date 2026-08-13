Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 13

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .368 OBP and .533 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 61 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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