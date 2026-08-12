Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 12

Murakami is hitting for a .237 BA, .369 OBP and .538 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 61 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.26 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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