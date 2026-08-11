Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 11

Murakami is hitting for a .237 BA, .370 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 61 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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