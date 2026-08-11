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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 11

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .237 BA, .370 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 61 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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