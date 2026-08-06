Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 6

Murakami is hitting for a .241 BA, .375 OBP and .536 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 59 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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