Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Rays On April 16

Murakami is hitting for a .179 BA, .365 OBP and .446 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 23% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 12 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Steven Matz (3-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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