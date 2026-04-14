Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Rays On April 14

Murakami is hitting for a .157 BA, .323 OBP and .392 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 10 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.