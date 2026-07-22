Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Rangers On July 22

Murakami is hitting for a .233 BA, .377 OBP and .529 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored 48 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Tyler Alexander (1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.