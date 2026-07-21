Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Rangers On July 21

Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .375 OBP and .531 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored 48 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

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