Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Rangers On July 21
Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Murakami has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .375 OBP and .531 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored 48 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.