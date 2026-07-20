Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Rangers On July 20

Murakami is hitting for a .231 BA, .371 OBP and .529 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 46 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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