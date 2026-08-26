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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 26

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .221 BA, .356 OBP and .507 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .863, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.26 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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