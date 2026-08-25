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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Rangers On Aug. 25

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .223 BA, .358 OBP and .513 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (9-8) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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