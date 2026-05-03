Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Padres On May 3

Murakami is hitting for a .231 BA, .372 OBP and .564 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning will start for the Padres, his first of the season.

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