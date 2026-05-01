Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Padres On May 1

Murakami is hitting for a .236 BA, .375 OBP and .564 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

German Marquez (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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