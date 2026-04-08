FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Orioles On April 8

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .200 BA, .326 OBP and .543 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored eight runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish (0-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News