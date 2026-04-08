Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Orioles On April 8

Murakami is hitting for a .200 BA, .326 OBP and .543 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored eight runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish (0-2) in his third start of the season.

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