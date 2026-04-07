Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 7

Murakami is hitting for a .206 BA, .333 OBP and .559 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored eight runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (2-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.

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