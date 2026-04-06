Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Orioles On April 6

Murakami is hitting for a .226 BA, .342 OBP and .613 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Orioles have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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