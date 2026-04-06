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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Orioles On April 6

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .226 BA, .342 OBP and .613 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Orioles have not yet named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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