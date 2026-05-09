Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Mariners On May 9

Murakami is hitting for a .237 BA, .370 OBP and .578 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.29 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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