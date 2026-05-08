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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Mariners On May 8

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Rate Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .237 BA, .369 OBP and .565 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (10th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Angels.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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