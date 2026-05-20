Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Mariners On May 20

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .382 OBP and .557 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.

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