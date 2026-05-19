FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Mariners On May 19

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .242 BA, .379 OBP and .564 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News