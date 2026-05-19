Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Mariners On May 19

Murakami is hitting for a .242 BA, .379 OBP and .564 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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