Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Mariners On May 10

Murakami is hitting for a .230 BA, .361 OBP and .561 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

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