Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Guardians On Aug. 9

Murakami is hitting for a .237 BA, .370 OBP and .540 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored 61 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.