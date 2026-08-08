Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Guardians On Aug. 8

Murakami is hitting for a .236 BA, .369 OBP and .531 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 60 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

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