Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Guardians On Aug. 7

Murakami is hitting for a .236 BA, .370 OBP and .525 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 59 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 6) against the Red Sox.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

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