Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 22

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .382 OBP and .552 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (12th in MLB). In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Trevor McDonald (2-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

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