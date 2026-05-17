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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Cubs On May 17

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .236 BA, .376 OBP and .567 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (10th in MLB). He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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