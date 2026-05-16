Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Cubs On May 16

Murakami is hitting for a .227 BA, .368 OBP and .526 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

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