Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Cubs On May 15

Murakami is hitting for a .227 BA, .371 OBP and .533 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Edward Cabrera (3-1 with a 3.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

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