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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Cubs On Aug. 19

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Murakami has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .234 BA, .372 OBP and .545 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Clay Holmes gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.56 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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