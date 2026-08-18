Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Cubs On Aug. 18

Murakami is hitting for a .233 BA, .371 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

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