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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Cubs On Aug. 18

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Murakami has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .233 BA, .371 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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