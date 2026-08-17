Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Cubs On Aug. 17

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .368 OBP and .543 SLG with a 33.4% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

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