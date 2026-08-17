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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Cubs On Aug. 17

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Murakami has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .368 OBP and .543 SLG with a 33.4% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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