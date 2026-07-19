Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 19

Murakami is hitting for a .234 BA, .373 OBP and .537 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored 46 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.