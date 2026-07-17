Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 17

Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .371 OBP and .540 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 45 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Athletics.

Spencer Miles gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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