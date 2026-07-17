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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 17

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Murakami has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .371 OBP and .540 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 45 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Athletics.

Spencer Miles gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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