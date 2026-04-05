Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Blue Jays On April 5

Murakami is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .679 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.032, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

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