Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Blue Jays On April 4

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .367 OBP and .600 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .967 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

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