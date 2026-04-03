Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Blue Jays On April 3

Murakami is hitting for a .238 BA, .360 OBP and .667 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.027 and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Dylan Cease (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

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