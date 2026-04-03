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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Blue Jays On April 3

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .238 BA, .360 OBP and .667 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.027 and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Dylan Cease (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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