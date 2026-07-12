Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 12

Murakami is hitting for a .236 BA, .373 OBP and .548 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 44 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (7-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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