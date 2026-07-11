Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 11

Murakami is hitting for a .239 BA, .375 OBP and .556 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 44 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.