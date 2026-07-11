FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 11

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .239 BA, .375 OBP and .556 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 44 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News