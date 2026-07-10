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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Athletics On July 10

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics at Rate Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .378 OBP and .560 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .938 and he has scored 43 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent action (on May 29 against the Tigers) he went 0 for 2.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 7.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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