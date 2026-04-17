Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Athletics On April 17

Murakami is hitting for a .167 BA, .346 OBP and .417 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 21.8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 12 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Aaron Civale (2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

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