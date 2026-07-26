Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Astros On July 26

Murakami is hitting for a .231 BA, .374 OBP and .517 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 50 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Ronel Blanco (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.