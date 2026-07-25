Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Astros On July 25

Murakami is hitting for a .231 BA, .376 OBP and .521 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored 50 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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