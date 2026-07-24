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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Astros On July 24

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Houston Astros at Rate Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .230 BA, .375 OBP and .522 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored 49 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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