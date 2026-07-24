Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Astros On July 24

Murakami is hitting for a .230 BA, .375 OBP and .522 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored 49 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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