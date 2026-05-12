Mookie Betts And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On May 12

Betts is hitting for a .182 BA, .270 OBP and .394 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored seven runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (0-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.19 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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