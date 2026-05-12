Mookie Betts And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On May 12
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Betts has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Betts is hitting for a .182 BA, .270 OBP and .394 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored seven runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Giants.
Adrian Houser (0-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.19 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.