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Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs

Moises Ballesteros

Chicago Cubs • #25 C

Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 9

Moises Ballesteros and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ballesteros has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ballesteros is hitting for a .239 BA, .314 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 15 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moises Ballesteros

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