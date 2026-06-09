Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 9

Ballesteros is hitting for a .239 BA, .314 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 15 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

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