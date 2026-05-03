Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 3

Ballesteros is hitting for a .308 BA, .368 OBP and .564 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .932 and he has scored 12 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.20 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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